FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Martha McSally concedes to Mark Kelly
FOX 10 Phoenix
McSally, who was appointed to the Senate seat formerly held by Sen. John McCain in 2018, was running to serve out the remainder of McCain's term.
...
More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 24s
Martha McSally concedes to Mark Kelly
FOX
Entertainment
Martha McSally concedes to Mark Kelly
Clips
Martha McSally concedes to Mark Kelly