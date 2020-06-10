FoxNews.com
Our Race Reality: Buying Black - Booker's Restaurant and Bar
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Lauren Johnson visits Booker's Restaurant and Bar, one of the restaurants showcased as a part of Black Restaurant Week's showcase in Philadelphia.
10-21-2020 • 6m
