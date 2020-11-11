FoxNews.com
Trump campaign, RNC file lawsuit in Maricopa County for 'incorrectly rejected votes'
FOX 10 Phoenix
"Incorrectly rejected votes" are the target of President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee's lawsuit in Maricopa County that was announced on Nov. 7.
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
