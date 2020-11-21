FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Universal Orlando laying off over 1,100 employees
FOX 35 Orlando
Universal Orlando announced on Friday that it is laying off 1,123 more employees by the end of the year.
...
More
11-21-2020 • TV-Y • 13s
Universal Orlando laying off over 1,100 employees
FOX
Entertainment
Universal Orlando laying off over 1,100 employees
Clips
Universal Orlando laying off over 1,100 employees