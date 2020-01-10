FoxNews.com
Philadelphia could be entering ‘dangerous period’ as COVID-19 cases increase, Dr. Farley says
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Contact tracing efforts show households and social gatherings are spreading the disease. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley warns the city could be entering a dangerous period.
...
More
10-20-2020 • 1m
FOX
