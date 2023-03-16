Home
Should the Panthers take C.J. Stroud with the first pick? Plus, Top QB Rooms in CFB
The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)
S1 E135 Should the Panthers take C.J. Stroud with the first pick? Plus, Top QB Rooms in CFB
03-16-23 • 55m
• • •
S1 E133 NFL Draft Analyst Rob Rang breaks down the 2023 NFL draft class
03-01-23 • 54m
• • •
S1 E132 Michigan’s defense, Ohio State's QBs headline Top Big 10 Storylines, plus top FR QBs in '23
02-22-23 • 54m
• • •
S1 E131 Tulsa HC Kevin Wilson looks back at Ohio State and plans for the Golden Hurricanes | No. 1 CFB Show
02-20-23 • 24m
• • •
S1 E130 Georgia's OC change & What's the Big 12's Identity without Texas and Oklahoma
02-15-23 • 45m
• • •
S1 E129 National Signing Day Takeaways, Jalen Hurts Debate, Alabama’s Coordinator Vacancies
02-01-23 • 46m
• • •
