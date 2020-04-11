FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Kemp on election certifcation
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp addresses the certification of the election, issues that need to be addressed, and the Senate runoffs during a briefing provided through Georgia Public Broadcasting on Nov. 20, 2020.
...
More
11-20-2020 • 4m
Kemp on election certifcation
FOX
Entertainment
Kemp on election certifcation
Clips
Kemp on election certifcation