Detroit police conduct Operation Clean Sweep, finding suspected dirty cops
FOX 2 Detroit
In an effort to show transparency and accountability, Detroit police revealed some officers have been accused of everything from overtime theft to stealing from drug dealers.
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
