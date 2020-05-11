FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Music of Fox
Undiscovered Talent: Week 7
Meet the very talented singers on this week's episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE.
...
More
11-24-2020 • 5m
Undiscovered Talent: Week 7
Music of Fox Clips
Taekwondo Instructor Performs "Hold On" By Wilson Phillips
11-18-20 • 1m
• • •
Queen of Goth Performs "Walk Me Home" by P!nk
11-18-20 • 1m
• • •
Flower Child Performs "I'm Yours" By Jason Mraz
11-18-20 • 1m
• • •
Dr. Jazz Performs "Respect" By Aretha Franklin
11-18-20 • 1m
• • •
See All
FOX
Entertainment
Music of Fox
Clips
Undiscovered Talent: Week 7