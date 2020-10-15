FoxNews.com
New Jersey residents report confusion after duplicate ballots or ballots for deceased
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Jeanna Schnur was confused when she got three ballots in the mail — one for her husband and two for her. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has more.
10-15-2020 • 3m
