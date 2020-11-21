What happens if a vaccine gets approved before it's truly safe?
Pfizer officially requested emergency approval of their COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. It is one of the fastest developed vaccines in history, and surveys suggest as many as half of Americans feel uncomfortable taking it this soon. FOX26 anchor Kaitlin Monte spoke to attorney Charles Adams about who gets held responsible when vaccines go wrong.... More
