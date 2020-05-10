FoxNews.com
Protesters oppose USF budget cuts
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
USF's proposed budget cuts disproportionally affect students and staff. SDS proposes USF have top administrators take pay cuts and defund the university police.
10-5-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
