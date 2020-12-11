Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit arrives at Mall of America
A museum-quality replica of the Sistine Chapel ceiling has arrived at the Mall of America. And with travel mostly on hold, this presents a unique opportunity to explore Michelangelo’s work without having to get on a plane. The life-sized replicas will be on display in the exhibit from November 13th through January 31st on the 2nd floor of the North Atrium.... More
