Monday late evening forecast

Dense morning fog for Tuesday with temps in the 60s, Some breaks in the clouds by Tuesday afternoon, highs will be above the norms, into the mid to upper 70s. Hurricane Zeta will be the story midweek. With a late Wednesday landfall in LA, Georgia impacts will be heavy rain, gusty winds and the possible spin up quick tornadoes. The threat will be late Wed and into Thursday. Flash flood watch kicks in Wed at 8am. The heaviest rain will likely be in the N Ga mtns. Cooler and drier into the weekend, hello Fall as we Fall back on Sunday morning to EST.