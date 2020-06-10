FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Michigan county leaders happy to have Covid mandates from state after court decision
FOX 2 Detroit
Counties in SE Michigan are setting rules in place to follow an order from the state's Dept. of Health.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Michigan county leaders happy to have Covid mandates from state after court decision
FOX
Entertainment
Michigan county leaders happy to have Covid mandates from state after court decision
Clips
Michigan county leaders happy to have Covid mandates from state after court decision