Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Yankees-Blue Jays drama, the young Mets, MLB superlatives and more LIVE | Flippin’ Bats
05-18-23 • 54m
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) comes just short of making history once again & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
05-16-23 • 15m
Tampa Bay Rays deserve MORE credit, Dodgers are HOT, Padres are NOT & MORE! | Flippin’ Bats
05-16-23 • 34m
Yankees' Aaron Judge & Phillies' Bryce Harper are BACK, MLB Power Rankings & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
05-15-23 • 48m
John Smoltz on Juan Soto's struggles, Cardinals sidelining Contreras & much MORE! | Flippin' Bats
05-13-23 • 27m
Mariners Julio Rodriguez struggles, Panic or Patience for Astros, Mets & others?
05-12-23 • 37m
