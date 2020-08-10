FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Health officials anticipate more COVID-19 deaths at Watsonville nursing facility
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Nine people have died and 61 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing facility in Watsonville.
...
More
10-8-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Health officials anticipate more COVID-19 deaths at Watsonville nursing facility
FOX
Entertainment
Health officials anticipate more COVID-19 deaths at Watsonville nursing facility
Clips
Health officials anticipate more COVID-19 deaths at Watsonville nursing facility