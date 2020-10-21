FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
When in war: Converting trucks into mobile hospitals for frontline workers in Armenia
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Vahe Karapetyan’s food truck invention is now making the difference between life and death as the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan rages in Artsakh.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
When in war: Converting trucks into mobile hospitals for frontline workers in Armenia
FOX
Entertainment
When in war: Converting trucks into mobile hospitals for frontline workers in Armenia
Clips
When in war: Converting trucks into mobile hospitals for frontline workers in Armenia