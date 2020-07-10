FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Singer-songwriter Johnny Nash dies at 80
FOX 26 Houston
The musician known for his reggae and pop music and hit 'I Can See Clearly Now', Johnny Nash, has died in Houston at the age of 80.
...
More
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Singer-songwriter Johnny Nash dies at 80
FOX
Entertainment
Singer-songwriter Johnny Nash dies at 80
Clips
Singer-songwriter Johnny Nash dies at 80