FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Man is dead after allegedly opening fire on CHP officers
FOX 11 Los Angeles
A suspect is dead hours after he was accused of firing shots at Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers on the 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos on Thursday morning.
...
More
10-16-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Man is dead after allegedly opening fire on CHP officers
FOX
Entertainment
Man is dead after allegedly opening fire on CHP officers
Clips
Man is dead after allegedly opening fire on CHP officers