Damaging windy weather in SoCal
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Wild winter weather has arrived in Southern California with massively strong winds causing downed trees and power lines. One Pico Rivera boy is OK after a 350-pound tent came hurling at him on Sunday afternoon.
11-9-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
