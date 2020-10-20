FoxNews.com
Detroit approves sale of State Fairgrounds for Amazon distribution center
FOX 2 Detroit
The historic State Fairgrounds in Detroit will eventually be home to a new Amazon distribution center that company says will add 1,200 jobs and bring in $43 million in tax revenue
10-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Detroit approves sale of State Fairgrounds for Amazon distribution center
