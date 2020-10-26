FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Man accused of stealing backhoe to trash Biden signs
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Police say a homeless man took a backhoe from a Polk County construction site over the weekend and drove it around a Haines City neighborhood stealing Joe Biden campaign signs.
...
More
10-26-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Man accused of stealing backhoe to trash Biden signs
FOX
Entertainment
Man accused of stealing backhoe to trash Biden signs
Clips
Man accused of stealing backhoe to trash Biden signs