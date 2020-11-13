FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Churches near Downtown Dallas not allowed to apply as emergency homeless shelters
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
A Dallas homeless service provider is prepared to break the law, if necessary, to house people in extremely cold weather.
...
More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Churches near Downtown Dallas not allowed to apply as emergency homeless shelters
FOX
Entertainment
Churches near Downtown Dallas not allowed to apply as emergency homeless shelters
Clips
Churches near Downtown Dallas not allowed to apply as emergency homeless shelters