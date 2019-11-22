FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez
E106 One More Year & Stop Wine-ing
A dispute over youth basketball fees; a man sues his date over an expensive bottle of wine.
...
More
11-22-2019 • TV-PG • 30m
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez
FOX
Entertainment
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez