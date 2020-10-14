FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
First day of early voting breaks records across Central Texas
FOX 7 Austin
Both long lines and COVID-19 weren’t enough to keep voters away.
...
More
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
First day of early voting breaks records across Central Texas
FOX
Entertainment
First day of early voting breaks records across Central Texas
Clips
First day of early voting breaks records across Central Texas