Warren City Councilman may be charged after handcuffing woman in 'citizen's arrest'
FOX 2 Detroit
A Warren City Councilman could face charges from the prosecutor's office after he made a citizen's arrest of a woman who was putting Black Lives Matter stickers on Donald Trump signs.
...
More
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
