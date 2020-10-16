FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Women's College Soccer - 2017: Big Ten Tournament, First Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Penn State
Laura Freigang and the Nittany Lionsnotch a double-overtime victory over the Buckeyes.
...
More
10-16-2020 • 2h
Women's College Soccer - 2017: Big Ten Tournament, First Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Penn State
FOX
Sports
Women's College Soccer - 2017: Big Ten Tournament, First Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Penn State