Tips for managing your finances during the holidays and the pandemic
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
The Holidays are approaching and that can be very stressful when it comes to money. How much should you spend on gifts and how do have that conversation with your loved ones? KTVU's Frank Mallicoat talks to Steve Siebold, author of the book, "How Money Works: STOP being a Sucker" who has some tips to guide you through the Holidays during the pandemic.... More
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 11m
