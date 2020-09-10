Week 6 Game of the Week preview: Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory
Our Game of the Week takes us southwest of town to historic Garland-Shoemake Stadium as the Collins Hill Eagles (4-1) travel to East Coweta (4-1).
The Eagles are one of the surprise teams of 2020, with their only loss coming to top-ranked Grayson in Week 3.
Collins Hill has three wins against historically strong teams in Carrollton, Rome and Alpharetta.... More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
