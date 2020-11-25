FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Woman fights back tears during hearing
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
A Hillsborough County judge is expected to make a decision in December on whether or not statements made from a dying man to his daughter can be heard by a jury in the case against Jeffery Thomas.
...
More
11-25-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Woman fights back tears during hearing
FOX
Entertainment
Woman fights back tears during hearing
Clips
Woman fights back tears during hearing