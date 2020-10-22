FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
LAPD chief predicts grim increase in homicides in 2020
FOX 11 Los Angeles
For the first time in more than a decade, homicides in the city of Los Angeles could reach a grim milestone of more than 300 by the year’s end.
...
More
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
LAPD chief predicts grim increase in homicides in 2020
FOX
Entertainment
LAPD chief predicts grim increase in homicides in 2020
Clips
LAPD chief predicts grim increase in homicides in 2020