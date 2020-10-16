FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Here & Now: Impact Initiative
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Capital One is investing $200 million over five years to help underserved communities. In Dallas, it is partnering with other groups to address racial equity. It's the topic for this week's Here & Now conversation with Shaun Rabb.
...
More
10-16-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Here & Now: Impact Initiative
FOX
Entertainment
Here & Now: Impact Initiative
Clips
Here & Now: Impact Initiative