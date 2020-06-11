FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Officials say rapist lives under false ID in Clearwater
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
A man convicted of rape, kidnapping and robbery avoided serving time for the crimes for more than 40 years until federal agents caught him living under an assumed identity in Clearwater.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Officials say rapist lives under false ID in Clearwater
FOX
Entertainment
Officials say rapist lives under false ID in Clearwater
Clips
Officials say rapist lives under false ID in Clearwater