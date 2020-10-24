FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Refugees and immigrants get much-needed assistance during COVID-19
FOX 2 Detroit
The pandemic has caused increased need for a vulnerable population: refugees and immigrants. Katrina Hawil, came to the U.S. as a refugee and is now helping others amid a global pandemic.
...
More
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Refugees and immigrants get much-needed assistance during COVID-19
FOX
Entertainment
Refugees and immigrants get much-needed assistance during COVID-19
Clips
Refugees and immigrants get much-needed assistance during COVID-19