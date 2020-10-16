FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off in dueling town halls Thursday night.
...
More
10-16-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls
FOX
Entertainment
Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls
Clips
Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls