FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
S3 E46 White vs. Flowers
Admitting she slept with the ice cream man, an Ohio woman wants to prove another man is the father.
...
More
11-5-2015 • TV-14 • 30m
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
FOX
Entertainment
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Season 3
S3-E46 - Lauren Lake's Paternity Court