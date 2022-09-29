Shohei Ohtani headlines the nastiest pitches, Smoltz on Spencer Strider & MORE | Flippin Bats

Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Shohei Ohtani headlines the nastiest pitches, Smoltz on Spencer Strider & MORE | Flippin Bats