Small business attorney shares tips for modifying or cancelling wedding contracts
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
The pandemic has been very tough on the wedding business. Despite months of planning, most 2020 weddings have either been cancelled, postponed or turned into family affairs. But, what about all those contracts signed with venues, florist and photographers? KTVU's Frank Mallicoat talks to small business attorney Andrea Sager on how to navigate the legal waters as the coronavirus makes its mark on brides & grooms around the world.... More
10-10-2020 • TV-Y • 12m
