Why Republicans believe ACB confirmation will boost chances next Tuesday
FOX 5 Washington DC
Republicans have successfully spurred voters to action with the confirmation of three conservative-leaning Supreme Court justices during President Trump’s first term. Now that Amy Coney Barrett is on the high court, what does that mean for voter enthusiasm? Republican analyst and author Sandra Mae Lee joined Jim on The Final 5 to give her take.... More
10-27-2020 • 4m
