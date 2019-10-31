FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Personal Injury Court
S1 E43 Davidson vs. Campbell
A woman sues for $80,000 from injuries caused by a fall after she unknowingly ate cannabis cookies.
...
More
10-31-2019 • TV-14 • 30m
Personal Injury Court
FOX
Entertainment
Personal Injury Court
Season 1
S1-E43 - Personal Injury Court