Tips for teaching your children about the Presidential debates

The first presidential debate was lively and a times, and a bit of a circus. Debates help to set the table on issues for voters, but also make a big impression on our children. So how do you explain the bad manners and vitriol that seems to pour out of these debates to your children? Pam Roggeman is a Dean at the University of Phoenix and she shares her thoughts with KTVU's Frank Mallicoat on how to guide your kids through the process.