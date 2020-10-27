FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Austin Convention Center ready to be used for coronavirus patients
FOX 7 Austin
The hospital beds at the Austin Convention Center would be for stable patients only.
...
More
10-27-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Austin Convention Center ready to be used for coronavirus patients
FOX
Entertainment
Austin Convention Center ready to be used for coronavirus patients
Clips
Austin Convention Center ready to be used for coronavirus patients