FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Your Take: 4 voters give us their thoughts on Election Day
FOX 26 Houston
As Election Day unfolds, we hear from 4 voters. We ask them about the race for President and the other races they are paying close attention to.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 5m
Your Take: 4 voters give us their thoughts on Election Day
FOX
Entertainment
Your Take: 4 voters give us their thoughts on Election Day
Clips
Your Take: 4 voters give us their thoughts on Election Day