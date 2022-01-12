Kim Kardashian and Kanye West; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez; rapper DDG; Meghan Markle
Dish Nation Episodes (8)
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez; rapper DDG; Meghan Markle12-01-22 • TV-PG • 18m
- Porsha Williams is married; Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years11-29-22 • TV-PG • 18m
- The latest on Bow Wow, Judge Judy, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Janet Jackson.11-27-22 • TV-PG • 18m
- Victoria Beckham's 30-year fashion regret; George Clooney's botched marriage proposal10-28-22 • TV-PG • 18m