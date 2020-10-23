FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Teen moves to Arizona to attend school in person
FOX 10 Phoenix
The teen, Jacob Robieson, lives in Maryland, where in-person learning is not taking place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
...
More
10-23-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Teen moves to Arizona to attend school in person
FOX
Entertainment
Teen moves to Arizona to attend school in person
Clips
Teen moves to Arizona to attend school in person