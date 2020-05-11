FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Having anxiety or stress from the presidential election?
FOX 26 Houston
Isiah speaks with Doctor Biren Patel with the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic about what you can do to address any anxiety or stress you have as a result of the 2020 election.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 5m
Having anxiety or stress from the presidential election?
FOX
Entertainment
Having anxiety or stress from the presidential election?
Clips
Having anxiety or stress from the presidential election?