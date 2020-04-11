FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Latino vote helps President Trump win Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
President Trump took Florida's 29 electoral votes in the race for president. Political analysts Brandon Wolf and Erika Benfield talk about the influence he's had on Latino voters.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Latino vote helps President Trump win Florida
FOX
Entertainment
Latino vote helps President Trump win Florida
Clips
Latino vote helps President Trump win Florida