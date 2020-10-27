Two firefighters critically injured in Silverado Fire
FOX 11 Los Angeles
The Silverado Fire has burned more than 7,200 acres now. Mandatory evacuations for over 90K residents in the Orchard Hills neighborhood along Irvine Boulevard, between Bake Parkway and Jamboree Road. We've also learned that all Irvine Unified School District schools will be closed Tuesday due to the fire and, two firefighters were injured battling this blaze.... More
10-27-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
