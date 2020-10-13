FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
FOX 7 Discussion: Heavy turnout reported for early voting in Texas
FOX 7 Austin
Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas share their opinions on the large turnout for the first day of early voting.
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
FOX 7 Discussion: Heavy turnout reported for early voting in Texas
FOX
Entertainment
FOX 7 Discussion: Heavy turnout reported for early voting in Texas
Clips
FOX 7 Discussion: Heavy turnout reported for early voting in Texas